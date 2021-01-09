Vehicles Seriously Damaged: I-270 Crash At Halls Ferry In Missouri Creates Stop-And-Go Traffic Situation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - A crash on Interstate 270 at Halls Ferry in Missouri created severe traffic issues on Saturday. Article continues after sponsor message One vehicle was turned upside with significant damage and another vehicle suffered back-end damage. Traffic was stop-and-go in the area for 15 minutes around the area of the crash. Print Version Submit a News Tip