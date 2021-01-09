Vehicles Seriously Damaged: I-270 Crash At Halls Ferry In Missouri Creates Stop-And-Go Traffic Situation
January 9, 2021 2:30 PM January 9, 2021 2:41 PM
ST. LOUIS - A crash on Interstate 270 at Halls Ferry in Missouri created severe traffic issues on Saturday.
One vehicle was turned upside with significant damage and another vehicle suffered back-end damage.
Traffic was stop-and-go in the area for 15 minutes around the area of the crash.