Two vehicles collided at an intersection near the Clark Bridge in Alton at 4:40 p.m. and traffic was disrupted in the middle of daily rush hour.

The Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department both responded to the scene. Motorists in both vehicles suffered minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

Alton Fire Department Batallion Chief Brad Sweetman said the police department did a good job directing traffic after the crash.

“It was a busy time of the day for the bridge and the police department got the traffic flowing best they could,” he said.

