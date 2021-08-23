

EDWARDSVILLE - A 2007 Chevrolet HHR collided with a 2011 Ford Escape at 6:22 a.m. on Monday in front of Edwardsville High School on Center Grove Road.

One person was transported to a local hospital with what Edwardsville Police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The Chevrolet HHR was turning into EHS’ main entrance going eastbound on Center Grove Road, and the Ford Escape was headed in the opposite direction when the accident occurred.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, police said.

The accident slowed traffic during the cleanup of glass and the towing of vehicles. Lt. Charles Kohlberg reminded everyone that the volume of traffic gets heavy at each of the school entrances daily and urged everyone to operate their vehicles with extreme caution. He said motorists need to be on the lookout for everything ahead of them and watch speeds and any distractions in the vehicle.

