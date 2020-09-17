ALTON - A car and a truck collided at Brown Street and Funke Street in Alton around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Two were injured in the accident and Alton Police and Alton Fire Department both worked the scene.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom House said a female in the Camaro and a male in the truck were both transported to a local hospital.

Traffic in the area was being rerouted. One of the vehicles ended up at rest in a nearby yard with severe front damage.

