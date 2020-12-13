Vehicles, Another Pole Struck In Alton, Police/Fire and Ameren Illinois Handle Scene
ALTON - Another pole was struck in Alton on Friday morning and it required quick assistance of Ameren Illinois.
The call came at 5:30 a.m. on Friday in the 1600 block of Henry and a vehicle hit a pair of vehicles and pushed another into this pole.
Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department responded to the scene. Ameren Illinois responded quickly to re-establish the pole and lines. The pole was knocked close to the ground during the accident.
