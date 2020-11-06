GRANITE CITY - A motorist avoided serious injuries miraculously, walking away from what was initially considered a highly serious accident with entrapment on Illinois Route 3 near Granite City on Friday. The crash occurred just before noontime. ARCH was called and put on standby and then dismissed from going to the scene.

A vehicle and a combine crashed on Illinois Route 3. Traffic was backed up for about a mile on that area of Illinois Route 3 after the accident occurred prior to the lunch hour.

These various photos display the damage to the vehicle from the collision with the combine in the crash.









