ALTON - Alton Police and Alton Fire Department members rushed to a crash call before the 3 o'clock hour at Landmarks and Henry in Alton on Wednesday.

One of the vehicles involved suffered significant damage. Traffic was stopped while the area was cleaned up. Alton Police controlled traffic in the busy area during the cleanup.

It was not yet known if there were any injuries because of the accident. No other details were available at this time.