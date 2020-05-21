ALTON - A vehicle lost control Thursday morning and struck a sign and a fire hydrant at the Twin Pines Estates Apartments on Fosterburg Road.

The vehicle went through the apartment sign and then struck the fire hydrant where the car came to a stop.

The fire hydrant sustained damage along with the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

