ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police are investigating a double-fatal accident in the 9600 block of Bent Pine Drive in the Affton Southwest Precinct in Missouri. St. Louis County Police said the call came in at 7:54 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle, a Nissan Xterra sport utility vehicle, was traveling northeast on Gravois Road when left the roadway. The vehicle struck the apartment building and came to rest.

"Upon arrival, officers located a one vehicle accident," St. Louis County Police said in a release. "The vehicle had two occupants. The driver was a male, believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s. A passenger was a male, believed to be in his early teens. Both were pronounced deceased on scene."

Article continues after sponsor message

Numerous fire agencies responded to the scene. Their effort was led by the Mehlville Fire Protection District.

There were no other injuries reported in the incident.

St. Louis County Building Inspector will be responding to evaluate the integrity of the structure. The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Affton Southwest Precinct and Crime Scene Unit.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

More like this: