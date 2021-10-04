ALTON - A vehicle lost control and struck a fire hydrant, snapping it off, plus struck a gas meter, foundation, and caused minor damage to the outside of a home Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Fischer said Monday afternoon. Fischer said the call came in at 1:32 p.m. in the 2000 block of Washington Avenue Monday. One patient was evaluated at the scene and was released.

Fischer said the Alton Fire Department Ambulance did not transport any patients to the hospital from the scene. The fire department spokesperson said the vehicle did not go inside the house as initially reported.

The cause of the accident was not yet known. A utility representative was called to the scene after the gas meter was hit, Fischer said.

