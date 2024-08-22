Get The Latest News!

ALTON — A single-vehicle crash at the end of the Clark Bridge in Alton resulted in significant damage to a guardrail and a traffic lights power box Thursday night.

Officers responding to the scene found the car lodged under the guardrail. The collision caused the traffic lights at Landmark and Highway 67 to go out, leading to potential traffic disruptions.

The police have not yet released information regarding any injuries from the accident. Further details are expected as the investigation continues.

