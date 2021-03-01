FIELDON - A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, crashed on Illinois Route 16 near Fieldon on Sunday afternoon.

Jerseyville Police and Jersey County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the vehicle for a reckless driving complaint, then the vehicle left at a high rate of speed. Eventually, the sheriff’s office and Jerseyville Police terminated pursuit, Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen said.

When the vehicle crashed Illinois Route 16 on curves near Fieldon, the Illinois State Police were called in to handle and investigate the accident.

One person was apparently flown out to St. Louis and the others in the vehicle did seek medical treatment.

