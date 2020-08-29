EDWARDSVILLE - Recently, a vehicle backed into the Orient Wok Chop Suey at 6698 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, and considerable damage was done. The restaurant remained closed as of Friday and the Edwardsville Public Works staff said it had not been told when the restaurant would attempt to reopen and that it may be waiting on insurance information.

Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said there was significant damage to the Chop Suey’s building and its entryway has been propped up and boarded up.

It appeared almost miraculous no one was injured when the vehicle backed into the restaurant dining area.

“Thankfully, no one was injured,” Whiteford said. “The restaurant didn’t open until 3 and this was at 11:30 on that Wednesday, Aug. 19, and no one way in the way of the vehicle when it backed up."

Whiteford said when he left the scene, the restaurant was closed and as of Friday, it remained that way.

