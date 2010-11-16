The Fischbach Gallery is pleased to present NATURAL ORDER, recent paintings by Jeffrey Vaughn, in his first exhibition at the Fischbach Gallery in New York, opening 18 November and continuing through 18 December 2010.

“Jeffrey Vaughn employs a heightened, yet true to nature, palette which captures the seasonal changes of the Missouri and Illinois countryside. Vaughn, also a photographer, creates his compositions with the eye of the camera, going back into the studio to embellish on nature. At close range, small painterly brushstrokes are transformed into large areas of color that hint at the landscape seen from a distance.”

-Pamela Ambrose, Director, Loyola University Museum of Art, Chicago, Illinois

Though Vaughn uses the kinds of landscapes that allow for expression and interpretation, he chooses to paint the quiet, peaceful side of nature, tapping into the spirituality underlying the beauty of natural scenery. In the studio, the work develops slowly with small brushstrokes, layering paint on canvas. In these earlier stages, Vaughn concerns himself more with formal matters of composition and cropping. The piece eventually evolves into a work about painting, bringing a sense of departure from the image of nature as seen with our eyes or the lens of a camera.

Jeff Vaughn was born in St. Louis in1953, and in 1978 received his B.F.A. from Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri, and in 1983 his .M.F.A from the University of Dallas, Irving, Texas. He currently lives in the St. Louis area.

The Fischbach Gallery is located between 24th and 25th streets at 210 Eleventh Avenue. The gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 to 5:30, Saturday 10:00 to 6:00. Subways: C,E to 23rd Street; A,C,E to 14th Street; L to Eighth Avenue; 1, 9 to 18th, 23rd, 28th Streets. Bus: 23rd Street cross-town bus to 11th Avenue. For further information please visit www.fischbachgallery.com.

Pictured above: Floating Leaves 5 2010, oil on canvas

