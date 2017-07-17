Listen to the story

ALTON - Vascular and Vein Surgery of the Memorial Medical Group has established office hours in Suite 201 of Medical Office Building A on the AMH campus.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Hans Moosa, Dr. Richard Coats and Dr. Patrick Neville are the three physicians in the group.

All three surgeons are board-certified vascular specialists who treat the following:

Lower extremity arterial reconstruction

Open and endoluminal aneurysm repair

Aneurysm repair

Carotid surgery

Surgery for varicose veins

Treatment for non-healing leg ulcerations

Percutaneous interventions for arterial disease

For more information or to make an appointment, call 618-222-1020 or visit www.altonmemorialhospital.org.