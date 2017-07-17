Left to right, Dr. Hans Moosa, Dr. Patrick Neville, Dr. Richard Coats

ALTON - Vascular and Vein Surgery of the Memorial Medical Group has established office hours in Suite 201 of Medical Office Building A on the AMH campus.

Dr. Hans Moosa, Dr. Richard Coats and Dr. Patrick Neville are the three physicians in the group.

All three surgeons are board-certified vascular specialists who treat the following:

For more information or to make an appointment, call 618-222-1020 or visit www.altonmemorialhospital.org.

 