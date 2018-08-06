GLEN CARBON - Variety Storage held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its grand opening on August 1. The ribbon cutting even was held in conjunction with The Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce.

The newly constructed facility is located at 30 Kettle Drive in Glen Carbon, IL. The storage facility not only features traditional storage, but also specialty covered and enclosed RV storage as well.

Article continues after sponsor message

The property is just over 115,000 square feet of rentable storage space, comprising of 395 total units. The storage facility contains a variety of sizes of units in drive-up and climate-controlled storage. Variety Storage has outdoor and covered parking spaces to accommodate RVs, boats, and vehicles. Along with storage, the facility offers amenities such as RV washing, electrical outlets for trickle chargers, propane fill station, and dump stations. There are also heated RV indoor units.

The modern facility is gated and features an on-site office. The office has moving supplies and RV accessories as well as an air compressor and ice on-site.

Variety Storage has advanced security monitoring and keypad access points. The store’s website (www.varietystorage.com) includes the ability to rent, reserve and pay online to better serve their customers.

The owners have hired Storage Asset Management, Inc. (SAM), a full service self storage property management and consulting company to manage the daily operations.

Visit their website www.varietystorage.com or call (314) 896-3983 for more information or to rent a unit!

More like this: