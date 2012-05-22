May 22, 2012 ALTON - The Riverbender.Com Community Center is planning a little something for everyone during their upcoming Summer Variety Camps.

Camps will be offered daily from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during the weeks of June 11 through 15, June 18 through 22, June 25 through 29 and July 9 through 13. Camps will be open to teens entering grades 6 through 12 at a fee of $80 per week for members and $100 per week for non members. Camp fee does include lunch and all workshop supplies.

Each day will begin at 11 a.m. with half an hour of free time when campers will enjoy video games, play pool, foosball, ping-pong, or simply hang out with their friends in the internet café. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., workshops will be offered, followed by lunch which is included with camp fee. Workshops will resume with one hour sessions from 1 to 2 p.m. and again from 2 to 3 p.m., ending the day with free time from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Advance registration is needed prior to attending the Summer Variety Camps. To register call the Center at (618) 465-9850, ext. 212 or visit www.riverbender.com/communitycenter.

As is stated in the name, Summer Variety Camp, the emphasis on these camps is variety campers will have multiple structured activities to partake in during the week-long camps. The camp will be staffed by not only Center volunteers, but dedicated and excited partners from the RiverBend area. Hayner Library will be presenting their Summer Reading Program during camp time. This program will feature gaming tournaments, movies, a reptile show by Serengeti Steve, and a chocolate party. WLCA 89.9 FM will be presenting radio broadcasting workshops where campers will be given an inside peek at the workings of how to be a radio DJ. Campers will pick out music, operate the controls, and get to talk on-air. Volunteers from the Alton Police Department will give an interactive safety presentation and campers will get to complete a fingerprint kit. Riverbender.com will teach campers how to use Photoshop software which can be helpful while they collaborate skills learned in a video workshop to make their own movie. Halpin Music will teach a music class where campers can learn to play the guitar or bass, learn some

tips or just jam.

Additional workshops which will be presented by Center volunteers include cartoon animation, creative writing, theater, poetry, jewelry, tie dye, arts & crafts, cooking and more to be added.

For more information on the activities scheduled for each week, visit www.riverbender.com/communitycenter , call (618)465-9850, ext. 212 or email michelle@riverbender.com. Applications for volunteers are always accepted and appreciated.

