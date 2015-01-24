JERSEY 52, PITTSFIELD 32: Jake Varble had 23 points and 13 rebounds as Jersey bounced back from a lackluster loss to Cahokia to upend Pittsfield 52-32 in the Jersey Panther Classic Friday night.

The Panthers were coming off a run of five losses in their last seven games, including a pair of losses in the tournament.

Zac Ridenhour added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Jersey, who went to 12-8 on the season.

Luke Shively added nine points for the Panthers.