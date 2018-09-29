WOOD RIVER - There was a weird situation that developed in the early afternoon Saturday on Sixth Street and Ferguson in Downtown Wood River.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the mailman saw the aftereffects of what looked like a small pipe bomb, although no one heard anything go off today.

“We contacted ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) and they said they would come,” Chief Wells said. “They discovered it was one of the vapor cigs. The device basically must have gotten hot and exploded. It definitely had the appearance of some incinerator device blown into pieces. We found parts and pieces near the corner of the building and on the sidewalk.”

Chief Wells said the ATF personnel said they had never seen a vapor cig device blow up like this one and told the chief they were glad the Wood River Police contacted them.

More like this: