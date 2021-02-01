ST. LOUIS - Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 130 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, recently entered into a partnership with Zywave, an insurance industry-leading technology company. Zywave offers the most extensive portfolio of cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions in today’s insurance market.

The new partnership was created to assist VIAA’s members with business development. Zywave’s proprietary programs include Broker Briefcase, which provides added sales tools and streamlined communication methods to build member brand; ModMaster, which focuses on financial impact and cost-savings; and miEdge, which supplies sales intelligence for prospecting and lead generation.

VIAA’s Commercial Lines Sales Development Coach AJ Schrage will oversee all member training for the new Zywave platform, which will promote strategic planning and overall communication efforts.

More than 15,000 carriers, HCM service providers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance firms—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness and safety.

“This partnership is an excellent example of our effort to consistently bring industry-leading resources to our independent agencies,” said VIAA’s President JD Powers. “By pairing the system skills of Zywave with our hands-on learning and training program, we know our independent agency members are getting a huge advantage over their competition.”

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $250 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance. Valley Insurance Agency Alliance is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. in St. Louis, Missouri. For more information about the alliance, call (314) 333-4910 or visit www.viaa4u.com.

