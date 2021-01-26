ST. LOUIS - Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 130 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, recently announced it generated $300 million in written premium to achieve $60 million growth compared to last year’s $40 million increase. An insurance premium is the amount of money an individual or business must pay for an insurance policy that covers healthcare, auto, home and life insurance.

VIAA attributes the accomplishment to many factors including the addition of 12 new member agencies, making the alliance currently composed of 134 active members. An advantageous facet of the alliance—that VIAA has extensive access to specific Strategic Partner Carriers based upon its size—enables the further development and perpetuation of its member agencies.

VIAA is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance. Insurance Journal named SIAA as number one in this year’s “Top Network Partnerships” list.

“We believe our dedication to quality service and expansive carrier relationships is attractive to both insurance individuals and agencies seeking support in an effort to become more profitable,” said VIAA’s President JD Powers. “We are extremely proud that VIAA has surpassed last year’s growth in spite of the current climate, and we look forward to our alliance’s continued success in the upcoming year.”

Founded in 2006, VIAA is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. in St. Louis, Missouri. For more information about the alliance, call (314) 333-4910 or visit Valley Insurance Agency Alliance.

