ALTON – Valet services will be resuming at Alton Memorial Hospital on Monday, June 7. The free service will again be offered by Clayton Valet and will be available from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday for the general public. Valet service had been discontinued early in the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The valet entrance will still be open from 5:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday for drop-offs, with the screeners inside the entrance maintaining that same schedule.

