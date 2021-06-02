Valet Service Returns June 7 to Alton Memorial Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – Valet services will be resuming at Alton Memorial Hospital on Monday, June 7. The free service will again be offered by Clayton Valet and will be available from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday for the general public. Valet service had been discontinued early in the COVID-19 Pandemic. Article continues after sponsor message The valet entrance will still be open from 5:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday for drop-offs, with the screeners inside the entrance maintaining that same schedule. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip