Name: Valerie Pearl Hall

Parents: James and Nicole Hall of Godfrey

Birth Weight: 8 lbs 13 oz

Birth Length: 20.5 inches

Date: May 13, 2018

Time: 6:17 p.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Grandparents: Frank and Barb Davis of East Alton, Carol Hall of Alton, Mark Hall (deceased)

Great Grandparents: Norma Davis of Roxana, Peggy Sido of East Alton

