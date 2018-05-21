Valerie Pearl Hall Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Valerie Pearl Hall Parents: James and Nicole Hall of Godfrey Birth Weight: 8 lbs 13 oz Birth Length: 20.5 inches Article continues after sponsor message Date: May 13, 2018 Time: 6:17 p.m. Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's Grandparents: Frank and Barb Davis of East Alton, Carol Hall of Alton, Mark Hall (deceased) Great Grandparents: Norma Davis of Roxana, Peggy Sido of East Alton More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip