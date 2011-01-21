(Godfrey, IL) - The Shops at Beverly Farm Resale Shop will be having a special Valentines Day Sale. Shoppers will receive 50 percent off all clothing items from Monday, February 7 thru Monday, February 14.

The Riverbend community is invited to stop in the Coffee Cabana for a cup of flavored coffee, latte, mocha or hot tea from the Republic of Tea.

The Coffee Cabana will also be starting a monthly drawing for a free $25 gas card. Customers can pick up a Coffee Cabana punch card. After the eighth purchase, they will receive a free beverage and be entered into the monthly drawing.

The Shops at Beverly Farm include the gift shop, resale shop and Coffee Cabana and are located at 6301 Humbert Road in Godfrey. For more information, please call 618-466-1187. Growing, living, caring - - everyday at Beverly Farm.

