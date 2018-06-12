EDWARDSVILLE - The 2018 Edwardsville High School graduation was memorable with presentations by valedictorian Jason Pan, senior representative Marcus Kwasa, senior class president Joseph Paolucci and student council president Michael Taplin.

Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard led the processional and recessional music at the event with her EHS students and that was also very well received and performed with excellence.



Edwardsville Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre said about the graduation: "I again want to congratulate the 540 Edwardsville High School graduates from the Class of 2018 on their important accomplishment. We wish you well on the next chapter of your educational careers."

Pan inspired the students with his valedictorian address. Both he and Kwasa emphasized the need to move ahead after graduation to make the world a better place.

Pan inspired his fellow classmates to realize that their success won’t be defined by popularity or social status.

“Success is remembering to make sure everyone we cross paths with is a little stronger and better,” Pan said.

“The journey has been nothing short of incredible,” Pan said. “This time will be filled with memories and hard to leave behind. Everyone has proven our mission in life should always be to make the world a better place.”

EHS Graduation List

Honor Designations 2018

Gabriel David Abernathy

Kennison Delaney Adams ISS, NEHS, NHS, SHS, SM

Dane Michael Aerne-Moore ISS, NHS, TMMS

Charles Paul Ahring

James Samuel Akeman ISS, NHS

Benjamin Scott Aljets

Delaney Grace Allan NHS

Haley Lynn Allard NEHS, NHS

Parker Andrew Allen BPA, FHS, NHS, SM

Victoria Nicole Andersen

Andrew Michael Aramowicz

Myah Lee Archer NHS

Mary Caroline Arth NEHS, NHS, SHS

Maria Arzuagas NAHS

Brianna Adele Avitia

Erika Lynn Axtell ISS, NHS

Kayla Imani Ayoub

Kristin Taylor Baer

Sydney Marie Balding NAHS, NEHS, NHS, SHS

Molly Ann Ball

Zacaria Wenman Ballossini

Jessica Ann Barker

James Forest Barr

Samantha Claire Bauer

Caroline Michelle Beatty

Hannah Grace Beck

Ezri Regan Beckmann ISS, NHS, SHS

Nicholas Scott Behme

Micah Scott Bell

Hannah Raquel Benson NHS

Amanda Jean Berdick

Grant Marshall Berkbigler GHS, ISS, NHS, SM

Andrew Scott Berthlett

Sydney Elizabeth Biethman ISS, ITS, NEHS, NHS

Evan Ross Billiter NHS

Caleb Thomas Blakemore NHS

Sarah Elizabeth Blume

Ryan Alexander Bobb

Benjamin Neil Bodenschatz

Evan Orion Bollinger

Kylee Elizabeth Borg

Tyler Austin Bottens

Braden Alexander Bowers

Megan Michelle Bowman NHS

Neal Allen Bozark ITS, TMMS

George Elliot Bramstedt

Raleigh Brooks Brazier

Andrew Gullick Bridenbaugh ISS

Audrey Marie Bridges

Maegen Leigh Brown

Morgan Elizabeth Brown

Robert Douglas Peck Brown

Taryn Kay Brown NHS

Chance Anderson Brueggeman

Margaret LeeAnne Brumback

Kharia Jenai Buford

Nicole Elizabeth Burbach

Hannah Nicole Burch

Kyle Abraham Burch

Chancellor Lee Burgener

Anna Lynn Burke NHS, SHS

ElMarie Burkhead

Jacob Ryan Burroughs

Joshua Tyler Burroughs

Christian Michael Bushell

Grace Kaylyn Carlson

Caleb John Carnes

Brendan Cole Carstens

Paige Nicole Carter NHS

Lorie Jean Cashdollar NHS, SHS

Jessie Janee Charpentier ISS, NHS

Bryienne Denee Cheers

Kylie Bayden Chiapelli ISS, NEHS, NHS, SHS

Dakota James Christians

David Johannes Cipus

Lucas John Clayton GHS, ISS, NEHS, NHS, SM

Jasmyne Rene Clinton

Madalyn Elaine Close ISS, NHS

Griffin Michael Coady

Alexander Peyton Cole

Joshua Alexander Cole TMMS

Ryan Patrick Connelly

Anna Nicole Conner ISS, NEHS, NHS, SHS, SM

Grant Dalton Connoyer ITS

Alison Rae Conway

Brittany Nicole Cooper

Kyle Clayton Cooper

Michael Haoen Coseglia

Andrew Marc Cotter

Collin Michael Cox ISS, NHS

Lindsay Claire Cox

Audrey Renee Crader

Kailey Michelle Crane

Anna Belle Crow

Lillie Belle Crow

Alexis Taylor Cummings

Kevin Andre Cushing

Trevor Wade Dailey

Tymei Christine Dappert ITS, NHS

Megan Nicole Daugherty

Myles Patrick Daugherty ITS, NEHS

Sheyenne Elise Daughrity NHS, TMMS

Victoria Ann Davidson

Austin Blake Davis

Jaiden Christen Davis

Mitchell David Davis

Clara Love Dawson

Elaine Katherine Day ITS, NHS

Michael Sean Dean

Markell Armontae DeBerry

Haley Marie Deem ISS

Abbey Ruth Deleonypena

Aidan Patrick Delgado

Izabella Rose Delgado NHS

Greer Linda DenHouter

Molly Claire Denmon

Grace Caroline Desse NHS, SM

Ashlyn Jill DeWitt

Lindsey Kay Dial NEHS, NHS, SHS

Sarah Grace Dietzen NHS

Honor Dean Dimick ISS, ITS

Delaney Nicole Doran

Ansley Watt Dorsey NHS, SHS

Kelsey Elizabeth Doyle

Robert Michael Dresner

Walter Thomas Dresner

Kyleigh Elizabeth Duboise NEHS

Jack Thomas Eaker

Grace Ann Ellis

Collin Dane Elvers NHS

Katrina Frances Ely

Veronica Claire Ely

Jared James Engeman BPA, GHS, ISS, NEHS, NHS, SM

Wyatt Walter Engeman BPA, NEHS, NHS

Brooke Alysabeth England

Robert Mark Etherton JR

Martell Davon Evans

Nickolas Martin Evans

Warner Reid Evans

Thomas Renee Fayollat THIRD

Ava Catherine Fehrmann NEHS

Dalton Thomas Ferris

Akbar Ali Fidahussain ISS, NHS, SM

Bryce Alan Fitzgerald ISS

James Michael-Lee Foppe

Hanna Lee Forsting

Zak Tyler Francis ISS, ITS, SM

Andrew Lee Franklin

Alexandra Margaret Freese NEHS, NHS

Hanu Alan Freese

Paige Alexandra Frick TMMS

Cole Ray Frizzo ITS

Devonte D'angelo Fuller NEHS, NHS, SHS, TMMS

Matthew Scott Gaddy

Bridgett Nicole Gain

Elizabeth Kathleen Gaumer NHS

Krayl Marin Gehle

Courtney Jane Genovese

Kelsey Kip Genteman

Mitchell David George ITS, NHS

Sophie Jane Gianaris

Grant Darrell Gill GHS, ISS, NHS, SM, TMMS

Kayla Marie Gluntz ISS, NAHS, NHS, SHS, SM

Chase August Gockel NHS

Luke Aloysius Goeckner ISS, ITS, NHS, SHS, SM

Meghan Elizabeth Gorniak ISS, NEHS, NHS, SHS, SM

Derek Douglas Gorsage

David Taylor Grant ISS, NHS, SHS

Alexander Miles Gray

Morgan Alexis Gray

Rachael Rose Gray ITS, NHS

Spencer Jeffrey Gray

Danielle Nicole Greathouse NEHS, NHS

Detric Eugene Greenlee

Ezekiel David Gregory

Matthew Kohl Griffin NHS

Elijah Cole Grigaitis

Kendra Monique Griggs

John Robert Grimm

Ryan Thomas Grimm

Austin Lee Grogan

Remington Nicole Grosze

Mariah Lauren Guerrero

Chase Nicholas Guetterman

Brayden James Guidish

Rachel Denise Gvillo NEHS, NHS

Allison Hahs NHS, TMMS

Zachary Sutterfield Hale

Tyler James Halling

Kirsten Nicole Halverson ISS, NHS

Paige Morgan Hamel

Mitchell Joseph Hamilton

Cole Thornton Hampton NHS

Dakota Tyler Harlan

Jessica Michelle Harris ISS, NHS, SHS, SM

Tanner Michael Hartman NHS, SHS

Riley Rae Hathhorn FHS, NHS

Augustus Allen Hawkins NEHS

Marissa Marie Hayes

Mitchell Sinclair Heberer ISS, NHS, SHS

Alexandra Elizabeth Heffernan

Leatrice Yoshie Hein

Reid Larsen Hendrickson

William Darryl Hengehold ISS

Wyatt William Hennig ISS, NEHS, NHS, SHS

Jordyn Janae Henricks

Caitlin Nicole Henseler

Daniel Jeffrey Hentz

Brenden Dean Hernandez SHS

Celine Hernandez

Robyn Marie Herndon NAHS, NHS, TMMS

Maeve Alyse Heumann ISS, ITS, NEHS, NHS

Anna Caroline Hicks ISS, NHS

Christopher Allen Hill

Joshua David Hiltibidal

Natori Jashawn Hodges

Ethan Ross Hoefer

Michael Raymond Hoelting NHS

Lindsey Ann Hohlt GHS, ISS, ITS, NHS, SM

Connor Alexander Holt NEHS, NHS

Allie Sue Hosto NEHS, NHS, SHS

Austin Suyang Huang ISS, NEHS, NHS, SM

Britney Morgan Hubler

Trevor Gregory Huene

Abigail Jane Huffstutler FHS, ISS, NEHS, NHS, TMMS

Caylie Christine Hurtte NHS

Abbie Michelle Huynh FHS, ISS

Meghan Aislinn Ide ISS, ITS

Sarah Catherine Jobe ISS, ITS, NEHS, NHS, SHS, SM, TMMS

Alyssa Anne Johnson ISS, NHS, SHS, SM

Andrew Blake Johnson

Devin Sky Johnson ITS

Kai Lee Johnson

Tyler Scott Johnson

Zelman John Johnson

Andrew Duane Jones

Solomon Myron Jones

Tristan Alexander Jones

Sydney Joslyn ISS, NHS, SM

Emily Elise Joyce

Jacob Allen Kearns

Alex Joseph Kehrer

Makenzie Ava Keiser

Zachary Alden Keiser

Adrienne Ranae Kelley NHS

Kaitlyn Rose Kent

Aaron Patrick Keune ISS, NEHS, NHS, SM, TMMS

Areej Akhter Khan NEHS. NHS, SHS

Zoe Maleah Kienstra

Zakary Aleksandr Kimble ISS, NHS

Joseph Marques Edward King

Darren Christopher Kirsch GHS, ISS, NEHS, NHS, SM, TMMS

Shania Lachell Knight

Emma Lenee Knowlton

Sydney Iyleene Kolnsberg ISS, NEHS, NHS, SHS, SM

Lucy Rose Koncurat

Antonio Timothy Konradt

Katherine Elizabeth Korasick

Micah Aaron Korasick

Emilia Ann Kozlowski

Griffin James Kraut GHS, ISS, NHS, SM

Logan Reece Kuhns

Anna Katherine Kutz FHS, ISS, NEHS

Marcus Hahn Kwasa

Emma Louise Ladd

Joseph Edward Lautner

Joshua Wesley Lavick

Matthew Scott Lawhead ISS, NEHS, NHS, SM

Chase William Lawrence

Emma Nettie Lazerson FHS, ISS, NEHS, NHS, SM

Tristan Dayne Leady

Kaden Andrew Lebro

Colin Andrew Ledford

Emma Michelle Lewis ISS, NHS

Jaylen Omari Lewis

Jordin Rylan Lieberman

Alexander Louis Ligman ISS, SM

Alyssa Louise Liliensiek

Madison Tee Linden-Swafford NHS, SHS

Charles Samuel Linnemeyer

Kayla Elaine Lippoldt

Douglas Timothy Lloyd SHS

Adelaide Therese Lopez ITS

Kara Marie Lowry

Dylan Thomas Loyd FHS, NEHS, NHS

Colin James Loyet BPA, ISS

Stanley Keith Lucas

Ryan Thomas Luer NHS

Robin Ruo-Bing Luo NAHS

Devon Mattias Madison

Airiana Catherine Madrid NAHS, NEHS

Anthony Phillip Maliszewski

Ben Morgan Manibusan ISS, NHS, SHS

Morgan Marie Mantei

Agustin Joseph Margarida

Jack Ryan Marinko NHS

Olivia Grace Marks ITS, NHS, TMMS

Cameron James Marsh

Sean Matthew Marsteller

Kate Marie Martin

Deanna Marie Massa

Jared Patrick McBride

Ryan James McFarland ISS

Samantha Dawn McGowan

Sabrina Louise McGuiggan ITS

Mackenzie Lynn McGuire

Emma Marie McKenney

Ian James McLean

Kilauren Carol McMahon ISS, NHS, SHS

Caitlin Rose Adell Medford

Samuel Olufemi Megbolugbe

Christian Phillip Meinzen FHS, ISS, NHS, SM, TMMS

Deacon Thor Mendoza-Mosquito

Andrew James Meng ISS, NHS, SM, TMMS

Christian Jacob Middleton

Rachel Kay Miles

Alec Ryan Mills ISS

Jacob Ervin Milton

Andrea Oletta Mitchell ITS

Cierra Briell Mitchell

Madeleine Claire Moffett

Morgan Danielle Mollett

Willow Darianna Christodoulou Monroe

Ryan William Mueller

Rachel Elizabeth Mullican NHS

Jacob Abraham Mulvihill NHS

Gillian Erin Murphey ISS, NEHS, NHS, SHS

Daniel Ryan Myers

Julian Javon Myers

Joshua Haejun Myung ISS, NHS, TMMS

Natalie Kay Nava NHS

Dahlia Fae Nelson

Nicolas Michael Nelson ISS, NHS, SM

Stefani Marie Nelson NEHS

Blake Ewan Neville ISS, NHS, SM

Ashley Nicole Nicastro

Nicholas William Noel

Timothy Jon Nolen

James Michael Noles

Bayne Kenneth Noll

Myriah Alexis Noodel-Haywood

Avery Skyler Ogle NEHS, NHS

Xavier Pauli Ojeda

Jackson Emil O'Leary NHS

Grace Marilyn Olsen NEHS, NHS, TMMS

Brooke Diane Ory

Delaney Jeanne Pallas ITS

Jason Pan ISS, NHS, SM, NMF

Dalton Panzau

Joseph Anthony Paolucci NEHS, NHS, SHS

Devin William Parker

Shauna Marie Parker

Anndi Marchelynne Partridge

Devin Ann Renee' Paschedag

Julia Nicole Paul

Grace Alexandra Pellock ITS, TMMS

Morgan Elizabeth Perotti

Graham Elliot Peterson NEHS, NHS, TMMS

Sarah Theresa Pfile ITS, TMMS

Madeline Kelly Pierce ISS, ITS, NAHS, NHS

Grace Anne Pinion

Grace Elizabeth Pizzini NEHS, NHS, SHS, TMMS

Slater Pizzini

Jesse Nathaniel Plunk NHS

Amber Kristen Pocuca GHS, ISS, SM

Hannah Nicole Polinske

Emily Lynne Potter NHS

Holden Alexander Potter

Luke Pranger

Rachel Marie Pranger NHS, SHS

Logan Dean Pursell ISS, NEHS, NHS, SHS, SM

Andy Nguyen Quach

Sahar Fatemeh Rabiei

Jonathan Richard Ratterman NHS

Hannah Joy Reed-Elliott ISS, ITS, NEHS, NHS

Jacob Kenneth Reinders

Deren James Reinke

Elizabeth Ann Rice ITS

Shania Jornae Rice

Madison Maria Richey

Jordan Patrick Riney

Craig William Roberts

Hayden Michael Roberts

Payton Marie Roberts NHS

Xander Qwyn Roberts

Carson Tyler Robinson

Lauren Taylor Robinson

Zoe Jewel Robinson

Hope Kathleen Roderick

Kellin Quinn Roettgers

Alisha Marie Romann NHS

Francesco William Romano ISS, NHS

Peyton Michael Ross

Nicholas Scott Rouse

Bailey Nicole Ruesch NEHS, NHS, SHS

Blake Andrew Runyon ISS

Dakota Sioux Russell

Dylan D Russell

Mason Russell

Melanie Anne Russell

Benjamin David Ryan

Breanna Michelle Sak

Ryan Matthew Salamon ISS

Carla Luciana Sampaio Pinheiro NHS, SHS

Ryder Elliott Savant

Cole Michael Scarbrough NHS, SHS

David Anthony Scepurek

Ethan James Schacht

Andrew Genebeetner Schalk

Riley Scott Scheffel

Hannah Grace Schelling

Ethan Noble Schmidt NHS

Elijah Timothy Schon

Mark D Schoolman

Madyson Marie Schreiber NHS

Nicholas Patrick Schuette ISS, NHS

Justin Michael Schulz NHS, SHS

Cecelia Lynn Schumacher

Amber Louise Schwertman ISS, NEHS, NHS, SM, TMMS

David Joseph Scott

James Leon Scott

Johnathan Ray Scott

Paige Briana Scott NHS

Kayla JulieAnn Seest

Taylor Marie Seilheimer

Rahiem Shepherd

Ryan Bernard Shustrin NHS, SHS

Thomas Hon Siganga NHS

Andrew Kyle Sill

Connor Thomas Sims

Katelyn Rachael Singh ISS, NHS

Jarrion Keithen Cartez Singliterry

Jacob Andrew Skelton

Willem Gorman Skigen NHS

Kristine Leeann Skinner

Lilly Nicole Skinner

Todd James Skinner

D'Marria Rene Slaughter

Maxwell Wendell Smidowicz ISS, NHS

Amber Kelley Smith NEHS, NHS

Austin Charles Smith

Rodney Jerome Smith JR

Whitney Diane Smith FHS, NHS

Austin Blake Sparks

Haley Lynn Sparks NEHS, NHS

Emilie Ann Sparrow FHS, ISS, NEHS, NHS

Melissa Maree Spencer NHS, SHS, TMMS

Doniven Darnell Spiller

Hailey Victoria Sponeman ISS, NEHS, NHS, SM

Ryan Michael St. Peters NHS

Reagan Anastasia Stanfill

Louis Joseph Stein

Jacob Arthur Stellhorn NHS

Rachel Muriel Stephenson ISS, NHS, TMMS

Stephen Jeffrey Stewart NHS

Jenna Marie Stobie

David Allan Stricker ISS, NEHS, NHS, TMMS

Caleb Anthony Strohmeier

Kenneth John Stryker

Dean Porter Stuart ISS, NHS, SM

Hannah Rae Stubits

Mikaela Nicole Suess ISS, NEHS, NHS, SHS, SM

Sophia Renee Swalley

Morgan Leigh Swanner FHS, NEHS, NHS

Matthew James Swanson ISS, NHS, SM

Alison Rose Swearingen

Amal Victoria Tamari ISS, NEHS, NHS, SM

Hannah Michelle Tame

Lauren Julia Taplin ISS, NHS, SHS, SM

Michael Quinn Taplin

Paige Madison Terch ITS, NHS, SM, TMMS

Mary Grace Teske ISS, NEHS, NHS, SHS, SM

Lilli Elyn Thalmann ITS, NEHS, NHS, SHS

Matthew James Thoma

Daniel Hunter Thomas ISS, NHS, SHS

Nicolas Christian Thomas

Ny'ree Da'vion Thomas

Riley Christopher Threlkeld ITS, TMMS

Samuel Edward Tilden NHS

Zachary Robert Timmermann ISS, NHS

Jason Matthew Travis

Dylan Rashod Triplett ITS, TMMS

Lauren Elizabeth Tripp ISS, NHS

Nicholas Ford Trueb NEHS, NHS, SHS, SM

Caleb Martin Tucker-Loewe

Chloe Gladys Turner NEHS, NHS

Bensen Reece Tyrrell

Braxton Underwood

Alec Robert Van Patten

Carlie Susan Van Patten NHS

Skylar Reese Van Ryswyk ISS, NHS

Vincent Michael Verbais

Lucas Richard Verdun NHS

Rachel Lynn Verdun NHS

Chase Parker Viehman ISS, NHS

Rachel Nicole Vinyard NHS

Joshua Robert Volkmar

Matthew Christian Voltz

Aaron Kenneth Voss

Emily Kathryne Voss

Jocelyn Alise Wagner NHS

Demarrayl Israel Walker

William Carson Wallace ISS, SM

Dustin Larenz Walls

Justin Lashawn Walls

Ava Grace Walton ISS, SHS

Alex Yuxuan Wang ISS

Mackenzie Eileen Warren

Cale Joseph Warrer

Paige Alexandra Way ISS, NEHS, NHS, SM

Max Douglas Weakley

Emily Michele Webb

Brooke Suzanne Webber

Michael Jamison Weber

Madison Adele Weimer

Landon Lloyd Welburn

Sedric Michael Wells

Cal Andrew Werths

Ian Lee Whisnant ITS

Shelby Elizabeth White

Tanner Wycliff White

Carson Matthew Whitney

Jon Thomas Wickenhauser

Destiny Sharnell Williams

Lawrence Edward Williams Jr

A'Layah LaShae Williams-Justice

Aftyn Michelle Wilson

Reginald Jacob Wilson

Elizabeth Ann Winfrey

Megan Merlene Woll NHS

Aaliah Tyrell Yvette Woods

Natalee Elaine Wooff ISS, NEHS, NHS, SHS, TMMS

Dylan Michael Wright

Kyle James Wright ISS, NHS

Jaleen S Yancey

Hannah Elizabeth Zeier NHS, SHS

Addasyn Kate Zeller NHS

