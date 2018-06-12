Valedictorian to EHS grads: 'Your mission should always be to make the world a better place'
EDWARDSVILLE - The 2018 Edwardsville High School graduation was memorable with presentations by valedictorian Jason Pan, senior representative Marcus Kwasa, senior class president Joseph Paolucci and student council president Michael Taplin.
Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard led the processional and recessional music at the event with her EHS students and that was also very well received and performed with excellence.
Edwardsville Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre said about the graduation: "I again want to congratulate the 540 Edwardsville High School graduates from the Class of 2018 on their important accomplishment. We wish you well on the next chapter of your educational careers."
Pan inspired the students with his valedictorian address. Both he and Kwasa emphasized the need to move ahead after graduation to make the world a better place.
Pan inspired his fellow classmates to realize that their success won’t be defined by popularity or social status.
“Success is remembering to make sure everyone we cross paths with is a little stronger and better,” Pan said.
“The journey has been nothing short of incredible,” Pan said. “This time will be filled with memories and hard to leave behind. Everyone has proven our mission in life should always be to make the world a better place.”
EHS Graduation List
Honor Designations 2018
Gabriel David Abernathy
Kennison Delaney Adams ISS, NEHS, NHS, SHS, SM
Dane Michael Aerne-Moore ISS, NHS, TMMS
Charles Paul Ahring
James Samuel Akeman ISS, NHS
Benjamin Scott Aljets
Delaney Grace Allan NHS
Haley Lynn Allard NEHS, NHS
Parker Andrew Allen BPA, FHS, NHS, SM
Victoria Nicole Andersen
Andrew Michael Aramowicz
Myah Lee Archer NHS
Mary Caroline Arth NEHS, NHS, SHS
Maria Arzuagas NAHS
Brianna Adele Avitia
Erika Lynn Axtell ISS, NHS
Kayla Imani Ayoub
Kristin Taylor Baer
Sydney Marie Balding NAHS, NEHS, NHS, SHS
Molly Ann Ball
Zacaria Wenman Ballossini
Jessica Ann Barker
James Forest Barr
Samantha Claire Bauer
Caroline Michelle Beatty
Hannah Grace Beck
Ezri Regan Beckmann ISS, NHS, SHS
Nicholas Scott Behme
Micah Scott Bell
Hannah Raquel Benson NHS
Amanda Jean Berdick
Grant Marshall Berkbigler GHS, ISS, NHS, SM
Andrew Scott Berthlett
Sydney Elizabeth Biethman ISS, ITS, NEHS, NHS
Evan Ross Billiter NHS
Caleb Thomas Blakemore NHS
Sarah Elizabeth Blume
Ryan Alexander Bobb
Benjamin Neil Bodenschatz
Evan Orion Bollinger
Kylee Elizabeth Borg
Tyler Austin Bottens
Braden Alexander Bowers
Megan Michelle Bowman NHS
Neal Allen Bozark ITS, TMMS
George Elliot Bramstedt
Raleigh Brooks Brazier
Andrew Gullick Bridenbaugh ISS
Audrey Marie Bridges
Maegen Leigh Brown
Morgan Elizabeth Brown
Robert Douglas Peck Brown
Taryn Kay Brown NHS
Chance Anderson Brueggeman
Margaret LeeAnne Brumback
Kharia Jenai Buford
Nicole Elizabeth Burbach
Hannah Nicole Burch
Kyle Abraham Burch
Chancellor Lee Burgener
Anna Lynn Burke NHS, SHS
ElMarie Burkhead
Jacob Ryan Burroughs
Joshua Tyler Burroughs
Christian Michael Bushell
Grace Kaylyn Carlson
Caleb John Carnes
Brendan Cole Carstens
Paige Nicole Carter NHS
Lorie Jean Cashdollar NHS, SHS
Jessie Janee Charpentier ISS, NHS
Bryienne Denee Cheers
Kylie Bayden Chiapelli ISS, NEHS, NHS, SHS
Dakota James Christians
David Johannes Cipus
Lucas John Clayton GHS, ISS, NEHS, NHS, SM
Jasmyne Rene Clinton
Madalyn Elaine Close ISS, NHS
Griffin Michael Coady
Alexander Peyton Cole
Joshua Alexander Cole TMMS
Ryan Patrick Connelly
Anna Nicole Conner ISS, NEHS, NHS, SHS, SM
Grant Dalton Connoyer ITS
Alison Rae Conway
Brittany Nicole Cooper
Kyle Clayton Cooper
Michael Haoen Coseglia
Andrew Marc Cotter
Collin Michael Cox ISS, NHS
Lindsay Claire Cox
Audrey Renee Crader
Kailey Michelle Crane
Anna Belle Crow
Lillie Belle Crow
Alexis Taylor Cummings
Kevin Andre Cushing
Trevor Wade Dailey
Tymei Christine Dappert ITS, NHS
Megan Nicole Daugherty
Myles Patrick Daugherty ITS, NEHS
Sheyenne Elise Daughrity NHS, TMMS
Victoria Ann Davidson
Austin Blake Davis
Jaiden Christen Davis
Mitchell David Davis
Clara Love Dawson
Elaine Katherine Day ITS, NHS
Michael Sean Dean
Markell Armontae DeBerry
Haley Marie Deem ISS
Abbey Ruth Deleonypena
Aidan Patrick Delgado
Izabella Rose Delgado NHS
Greer Linda DenHouter
Molly Claire Denmon
Grace Caroline Desse NHS, SM
Ashlyn Jill DeWitt
Lindsey Kay Dial NEHS, NHS, SHS
Sarah Grace Dietzen NHS
Honor Dean Dimick ISS, ITS
Delaney Nicole Doran
Ansley Watt Dorsey NHS, SHS
Kelsey Elizabeth Doyle
Robert Michael Dresner
Walter Thomas Dresner
Kyleigh Elizabeth Duboise NEHS
Jack Thomas Eaker
Grace Ann Ellis
Collin Dane Elvers NHS
Katrina Frances Ely
Veronica Claire Ely
Jared James Engeman BPA, GHS, ISS, NEHS, NHS, SM
Wyatt Walter Engeman BPA, NEHS, NHS
Brooke Alysabeth England
Robert Mark Etherton JR
Martell Davon Evans
Nickolas Martin Evans
Warner Reid Evans
Thomas Renee Fayollat THIRD
Ava Catherine Fehrmann NEHS
Dalton Thomas Ferris
Akbar Ali Fidahussain ISS, NHS, SM
Bryce Alan Fitzgerald ISS
James Michael-Lee Foppe
Hanna Lee Forsting
Zak Tyler Francis ISS, ITS, SM
Andrew Lee Franklin
Alexandra Margaret Freese NEHS, NHS
Hanu Alan Freese
Paige Alexandra Frick TMMS
Cole Ray Frizzo ITS
Devonte D'angelo Fuller NEHS, NHS, SHS, TMMS
Matthew Scott Gaddy
Bridgett Nicole Gain
Elizabeth Kathleen Gaumer NHS
Krayl Marin Gehle
Courtney Jane Genovese
Kelsey Kip Genteman
Mitchell David George ITS, NHS
Sophie Jane Gianaris
Grant Darrell Gill GHS, ISS, NHS, SM, TMMS
Kayla Marie Gluntz ISS, NAHS, NHS, SHS, SM
Chase August Gockel NHS
Luke Aloysius Goeckner ISS, ITS, NHS, SHS, SM
Meghan Elizabeth Gorniak ISS, NEHS, NHS, SHS, SM
Derek Douglas Gorsage
David Taylor Grant ISS, NHS, SHS
Alexander Miles Gray
Morgan Alexis Gray
Rachael Rose Gray ITS, NHS
Spencer Jeffrey Gray
Danielle Nicole Greathouse NEHS, NHS
Detric Eugene Greenlee
Ezekiel David Gregory
Matthew Kohl Griffin NHS
Elijah Cole Grigaitis
Kendra Monique Griggs
John Robert Grimm
Ryan Thomas Grimm
Austin Lee Grogan
Remington Nicole Grosze
Mariah Lauren Guerrero
Chase Nicholas Guetterman
Brayden James Guidish
Rachel Denise Gvillo NEHS, NHS
Allison Hahs NHS, TMMS
Zachary Sutterfield Hale
Tyler James Halling
Kirsten Nicole Halverson ISS, NHS
Paige Morgan Hamel
Mitchell Joseph Hamilton
Cole Thornton Hampton NHS
Dakota Tyler Harlan
Jessica Michelle Harris ISS, NHS, SHS, SM
Tanner Michael Hartman NHS, SHS
Riley Rae Hathhorn FHS, NHS
Augustus Allen Hawkins NEHS
Marissa Marie Hayes
Mitchell Sinclair Heberer ISS, NHS, SHS
Alexandra Elizabeth Heffernan
Leatrice Yoshie Hein
Reid Larsen Hendrickson
William Darryl Hengehold ISS
Wyatt William Hennig ISS, NEHS, NHS, SHS
Jordyn Janae Henricks
Caitlin Nicole Henseler
Daniel Jeffrey Hentz
Brenden Dean Hernandez SHS
Celine Hernandez
Robyn Marie Herndon NAHS, NHS, TMMS
Maeve Alyse Heumann ISS, ITS, NEHS, NHS
Anna Caroline Hicks ISS, NHS
Christopher Allen Hill
Joshua David Hiltibidal
Natori Jashawn Hodges
Ethan Ross Hoefer
Michael Raymond Hoelting NHS
Lindsey Ann Hohlt GHS, ISS, ITS, NHS, SM
Connor Alexander Holt NEHS, NHS
Allie Sue Hosto NEHS, NHS, SHS
Austin Suyang Huang ISS, NEHS, NHS, SM
Britney Morgan Hubler
Trevor Gregory Huene
Abigail Jane Huffstutler FHS, ISS, NEHS, NHS, TMMS
Caylie Christine Hurtte NHS
Abbie Michelle Huynh FHS, ISS
Meghan Aislinn Ide ISS, ITS
Sarah Catherine Jobe ISS, ITS, NEHS, NHS, SHS, SM, TMMS
Alyssa Anne Johnson ISS, NHS, SHS, SM
Andrew Blake Johnson
Devin Sky Johnson ITS
Kai Lee Johnson
Tyler Scott Johnson
Zelman John Johnson
Andrew Duane Jones
Solomon Myron Jones
Tristan Alexander Jones
Sydney Joslyn ISS, NHS, SM
Emily Elise Joyce
Jacob Allen Kearns
Alex Joseph Kehrer
Makenzie Ava Keiser
Zachary Alden Keiser
Adrienne Ranae Kelley NHS
Kaitlyn Rose Kent
Aaron Patrick Keune ISS, NEHS, NHS, SM, TMMS
Areej Akhter Khan NEHS. NHS, SHS
Zoe Maleah Kienstra
Zakary Aleksandr Kimble ISS, NHS
Joseph Marques Edward King
Darren Christopher Kirsch GHS, ISS, NEHS, NHS, SM, TMMS
Shania Lachell Knight
Emma Lenee Knowlton
Sydney Iyleene Kolnsberg ISS, NEHS, NHS, SHS, SM
Lucy Rose Koncurat
Antonio Timothy Konradt
Katherine Elizabeth Korasick
Micah Aaron Korasick
Emilia Ann Kozlowski
Griffin James Kraut GHS, ISS, NHS, SM
Logan Reece Kuhns
Anna Katherine Kutz FHS, ISS, NEHS
Marcus Hahn Kwasa
Emma Louise Ladd
Joseph Edward Lautner
Joshua Wesley Lavick
Matthew Scott Lawhead ISS, NEHS, NHS, SM
Chase William Lawrence
Emma Nettie Lazerson FHS, ISS, NEHS, NHS, SM
Tristan Dayne Leady
Kaden Andrew Lebro
Colin Andrew Ledford
Emma Michelle Lewis ISS, NHS
Jaylen Omari Lewis
Jordin Rylan Lieberman
Alexander Louis Ligman ISS, SM
Alyssa Louise Liliensiek
Madison Tee Linden-Swafford NHS, SHS
Charles Samuel Linnemeyer
Kayla Elaine Lippoldt
Douglas Timothy Lloyd SHS
Adelaide Therese Lopez ITS
Kara Marie Lowry
Dylan Thomas Loyd FHS, NEHS, NHS
Colin James Loyet BPA, ISS
Stanley Keith Lucas
Ryan Thomas Luer NHS
Robin Ruo-Bing Luo NAHS
Devon Mattias Madison
Airiana Catherine Madrid NAHS, NEHS
Anthony Phillip Maliszewski
Ben Morgan Manibusan ISS, NHS, SHS
Morgan Marie Mantei
Agustin Joseph Margarida
Jack Ryan Marinko NHS
Olivia Grace Marks ITS, NHS, TMMS
Cameron James Marsh
Sean Matthew Marsteller
Kate Marie Martin
Deanna Marie Massa
Jared Patrick McBride
Ryan James McFarland ISS
Samantha Dawn McGowan
Sabrina Louise McGuiggan ITS
Mackenzie Lynn McGuire
Emma Marie McKenney
Ian James McLean
Kilauren Carol McMahon ISS, NHS, SHS
Caitlin Rose Adell Medford
Samuel Olufemi Megbolugbe
Christian Phillip Meinzen FHS, ISS, NHS, SM, TMMS
Deacon Thor Mendoza-Mosquito
Andrew James Meng ISS, NHS, SM, TMMS
Christian Jacob Middleton
Rachel Kay Miles
Alec Ryan Mills ISS
Jacob Ervin Milton
Andrea Oletta Mitchell ITS
Cierra Briell Mitchell
Madeleine Claire Moffett
Morgan Danielle Mollett
Willow Darianna Christodoulou Monroe
Ryan William Mueller
Rachel Elizabeth Mullican NHS
Jacob Abraham Mulvihill NHS
Gillian Erin Murphey ISS, NEHS, NHS, SHS
Daniel Ryan Myers
Julian Javon Myers
Joshua Haejun Myung ISS, NHS, TMMS
Natalie Kay Nava NHS
Dahlia Fae Nelson
Nicolas Michael Nelson ISS, NHS, SM
Stefani Marie Nelson NEHS
Blake Ewan Neville ISS, NHS, SM
Ashley Nicole Nicastro
Nicholas William Noel
Timothy Jon Nolen
James Michael Noles
Bayne Kenneth Noll
Myriah Alexis Noodel-Haywood
Avery Skyler Ogle NEHS, NHS
Xavier Pauli Ojeda
Jackson Emil O'Leary NHS
Grace Marilyn Olsen NEHS, NHS, TMMS
Brooke Diane Ory
Delaney Jeanne Pallas ITS
Jason Pan ISS, NHS, SM, NMF
Dalton Panzau
Joseph Anthony Paolucci NEHS, NHS, SHS
Devin William Parker
Shauna Marie Parker
Anndi Marchelynne Partridge
Devin Ann Renee' Paschedag
Julia Nicole Paul
Grace Alexandra Pellock ITS, TMMS
Morgan Elizabeth Perotti
Graham Elliot Peterson NEHS, NHS, TMMS
Sarah Theresa Pfile ITS, TMMS
Madeline Kelly Pierce ISS, ITS, NAHS, NHS
Grace Anne Pinion
Grace Elizabeth Pizzini NEHS, NHS, SHS, TMMS
Slater Pizzini
Jesse Nathaniel Plunk NHS
Amber Kristen Pocuca GHS, ISS, SM
Hannah Nicole Polinske
Emily Lynne Potter NHS
Holden Alexander Potter
Luke Pranger
Rachel Marie Pranger NHS, SHS
Logan Dean Pursell ISS, NEHS, NHS, SHS, SM
Andy Nguyen Quach
Sahar Fatemeh Rabiei
Jonathan Richard Ratterman NHS
Hannah Joy Reed-Elliott ISS, ITS, NEHS, NHS
Jacob Kenneth Reinders
Deren James Reinke
Elizabeth Ann Rice ITS
Shania Jornae Rice
Madison Maria Richey
Jordan Patrick Riney
Craig William Roberts
Hayden Michael Roberts
Payton Marie Roberts NHS
Xander Qwyn Roberts
Carson Tyler Robinson
Lauren Taylor Robinson
Zoe Jewel Robinson
Hope Kathleen Roderick
Kellin Quinn Roettgers
Alisha Marie Romann NHS
Francesco William Romano ISS, NHS
Peyton Michael Ross
Nicholas Scott Rouse
Bailey Nicole Ruesch NEHS, NHS, SHS
Blake Andrew Runyon ISS
Dakota Sioux Russell
Dylan D Russell
Mason Russell
Melanie Anne Russell
Benjamin David Ryan
Breanna Michelle Sak
Ryan Matthew Salamon ISS
Carla Luciana Sampaio Pinheiro NHS, SHS
Ryder Elliott Savant
Cole Michael Scarbrough NHS, SHS
David Anthony Scepurek
Ethan James Schacht
Andrew Genebeetner Schalk
Riley Scott Scheffel
Hannah Grace Schelling
Ethan Noble Schmidt NHS
Elijah Timothy Schon
Mark D Schoolman
Madyson Marie Schreiber NHS
Nicholas Patrick Schuette ISS, NHS
Justin Michael Schulz NHS, SHS
Cecelia Lynn Schumacher
Amber Louise Schwertman ISS, NEHS, NHS, SM, TMMS
David Joseph Scott
James Leon Scott
Johnathan Ray Scott
Paige Briana Scott NHS
Kayla JulieAnn Seest
Taylor Marie Seilheimer
Rahiem Shepherd
Ryan Bernard Shustrin NHS, SHS
Thomas Hon Siganga NHS
Andrew Kyle Sill
Connor Thomas Sims
Katelyn Rachael Singh ISS, NHS
Jarrion Keithen Cartez Singliterry
Jacob Andrew Skelton
Willem Gorman Skigen NHS
Kristine Leeann Skinner
Lilly Nicole Skinner
Todd James Skinner
D'Marria Rene Slaughter
Maxwell Wendell Smidowicz ISS, NHS
Amber Kelley Smith NEHS, NHS
Austin Charles Smith
Rodney Jerome Smith JR
Whitney Diane Smith FHS, NHS
Austin Blake Sparks
Haley Lynn Sparks NEHS, NHS
Emilie Ann Sparrow FHS, ISS, NEHS, NHS
Melissa Maree Spencer NHS, SHS, TMMS
Doniven Darnell Spiller
Hailey Victoria Sponeman ISS, NEHS, NHS, SM
Ryan Michael St. Peters NHS
Reagan Anastasia Stanfill
Louis Joseph Stein
Jacob Arthur Stellhorn NHS
Rachel Muriel Stephenson ISS, NHS, TMMS
Stephen Jeffrey Stewart NHS
Jenna Marie Stobie
David Allan Stricker ISS, NEHS, NHS, TMMS
Caleb Anthony Strohmeier
Kenneth John Stryker
Dean Porter Stuart ISS, NHS, SM
Hannah Rae Stubits
Mikaela Nicole Suess ISS, NEHS, NHS, SHS, SM
Sophia Renee Swalley
Morgan Leigh Swanner FHS, NEHS, NHS
Matthew James Swanson ISS, NHS, SM
Alison Rose Swearingen
Amal Victoria Tamari ISS, NEHS, NHS, SM
Hannah Michelle Tame
Lauren Julia Taplin ISS, NHS, SHS, SM
Michael Quinn Taplin
Paige Madison Terch ITS, NHS, SM, TMMS
Mary Grace Teske ISS, NEHS, NHS, SHS, SM
Lilli Elyn Thalmann ITS, NEHS, NHS, SHS
Matthew James Thoma
Daniel Hunter Thomas ISS, NHS, SHS
Nicolas Christian Thomas
Ny'ree Da'vion Thomas
Riley Christopher Threlkeld ITS, TMMS
Samuel Edward Tilden NHS
Zachary Robert Timmermann ISS, NHS
Jason Matthew Travis
Dylan Rashod Triplett ITS, TMMS
Lauren Elizabeth Tripp ISS, NHS
Nicholas Ford Trueb NEHS, NHS, SHS, SM
Caleb Martin Tucker-Loewe
Chloe Gladys Turner NEHS, NHS
Bensen Reece Tyrrell
Braxton Underwood
Alec Robert Van Patten
Carlie Susan Van Patten NHS
Skylar Reese Van Ryswyk ISS, NHS
Vincent Michael Verbais
Lucas Richard Verdun NHS
Rachel Lynn Verdun NHS
Chase Parker Viehman ISS, NHS
Rachel Nicole Vinyard NHS
Joshua Robert Volkmar
Matthew Christian Voltz
Aaron Kenneth Voss
Emily Kathryne Voss
Jocelyn Alise Wagner NHS
Demarrayl Israel Walker
William Carson Wallace ISS, SM
Dustin Larenz Walls
Justin Lashawn Walls
Ava Grace Walton ISS, SHS
Alex Yuxuan Wang ISS
Mackenzie Eileen Warren
Cale Joseph Warrer
Paige Alexandra Way ISS, NEHS, NHS, SM
Max Douglas Weakley
Emily Michele Webb
Brooke Suzanne Webber
Michael Jamison Weber
Madison Adele Weimer
Landon Lloyd Welburn
Sedric Michael Wells
Cal Andrew Werths
Ian Lee Whisnant ITS
Shelby Elizabeth White
Tanner Wycliff White
Carson Matthew Whitney
Jon Thomas Wickenhauser
Destiny Sharnell Williams
Lawrence Edward Williams Jr
A'Layah LaShae Williams-Justice
Aftyn Michelle Wilson
Reginald Jacob Wilson
Elizabeth Ann Winfrey
Megan Merlene Woll NHS
Aaliah Tyrell Yvette Woods
Natalee Elaine Wooff ISS, NEHS, NHS, SHS, TMMS
Dylan Michael Wright
Kyle James Wright ISS, NHS
Jaleen S Yancey
Hannah Elizabeth Zeier NHS, SHS
Addasyn Kate Zeller NHS
