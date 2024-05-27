MARYVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that resurfacing of Vadalabene Drive between Illinois 162 and Illinois 159 in Madison County will require intermittent lane closures starting, weather permitting, at 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 28.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of June.

