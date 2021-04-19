EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Health Department (The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested. MCHD) continues to make a a huge commitment to the COVID-19 vaccinations of residents.

Today, the Madison County Health Department announced COVID-19 vaccinations available at four different locations this week including: Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in Edwardsville, and Gordon Moore Park in Alton. The Pfizer vaccine will be the only one offered at these clinics.

Madison County has had 29,348 total COVID-19 cases and 490 deaths. The seven-day positivity rate in Madison County has fallen to 4.18 percent.

"With these additional clinic locations, we are hoping to reach more of our community during the day closer to where they may live, work, or attend school," Amy Yeager, the Madison County Health Department public information officer, said. "Additionally, this week we are offering evening appointments at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville on Monday, April 19th and Tuesday, April 20th."

MCHD will hold vaccination clinics as follows:

Open Appointments for Vaccination Clinics this week in Madison County:

Collinsville (Gateway Convention Center): April 19th (late options), 20th (late options), 22nd, 23rd, and 24th

Godfrey (LCCC), April 20th

Edwardsville (SIUE), April 21st

Alton (Gordon Moore Park), April 24th

Vaccinations are by appointment only. The green appointment link can be found at www.madisonchd.org. Madison County vaccine appointments are available for anyone who is 16 years of age or older and who lives or works in Illinois.

Individuals will be asked to show proof of Illinois residency or proof of Illinois employment. Minors who are 16-17 years old are only eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, must show a photo ID (e.g. driver’s license, school ID, etc.) and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to their appointment. Additional details are listed on the scheduling link. If someone needs assistance scheduling their appointment, please call (618) 650-8445 Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

