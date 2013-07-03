For kids age 4 – 12: ”Colossal Coaster World” (the theme for this year’s VBS at First Baptist Maryville) will be Sunday, July 21 – Friday, July 26 from 6:15 - 9 p.m. each night. Through every twist, turn, and dive, Colossal Coaster World will challenge kids to face their fears and trust God. With excitement around every curve, kids will learn that God has given them a spirit of power, love, and sound judgment. Adults can join in on the fun Friday night during Family Fun Night. Online pre-registration is preferred (vbs.fbmaryville.org), but guests can register at the door each night.

FUEL: A Middle School Vacation Bible School Experience

At FUEL, students who have completed grades 6 - 8 get to have their very own, age-appropriate VBS experience, complete with awesome worship, crazy fun games, and meaningful Bible studies. This will be a week that students will never forget. FUEL will be on Sunday, July 21 – Thursday, July 25 from 6:15 p.m. - 9 p.m. each night. Pre-registration is preferred (fbmaryville.org), but guests can also register at the door each night.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: