GRANITE CITY — The Granite City Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 1700 block of Grand Ave. Sunday night.

The incident, which occurred on July 7, 2024, involved a vacant house with flames visible from the roof upon the firefighters' arrival.

Given the intensity of the blaze and the unoccupied status of the house, firefighters took a defensive strategy.

Two aerial trucks were deployed to contain the fire. The roof of the house collapsed, rendering the structure a total loss.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

