Utilivate Technologies, LLC (Utilivate) announced today that it’s next State of Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) - sponsored energy initiative - - Sustainable Energy Planning (SEP) Workshop: Training & Implementation Program - - is scheduled to “kick-off” on January 27th in Alton, Illinois; Ameren Illinois Utilities is also a sponsor.

Utilivate's Whole-EnterpriseTM Approach to sustainable energy management helps both private and public sector organizations achieve sustained energy cost reductions through its proven everydayMBA® Three-Step Program:

Step 1: The Sustainable Energy Planning Workshop provides powerful new tools to reduce energy consumption, improve energy efficiency, and maximize avoided energy costs. The SEP Workshop engages and empowers energy teams to create a sustainable energy management plan to ensure both immediate and long-term energy usage reductions.

Step 2: Utilivate’s staffs of energy experts provide implementation support through "hands on" consulting and coaching.

Step 3: A follow-up session allows participants to share lessons learned, strategies to win incentive dollars, and best industry practices regarding energy conservation.

Marlon McClinton, President & CEO of Utilivate Technologies, stated, “The workshop will help participants assess their current energy management practices as a starting point in creating a Sustainable Energy Plan for their company.” McClinton added, “Each will leave with a template and preliminary plan to apply key information acquired from the workshop.” Wayne Dawson, Utilivate’s Senior Project Manager states, “Further, an energy baseline and monthly energy reports will be generated for each organization and customized for key stakeholders from the CEO to office workers. The multi-level reports have the potential to create energy awareness and highlight the immediate impact of successfully executing energy conservation initiatives.” McClinton emphasized, however, that, “Space is available for only 6 companies; and, will fill up quickly.”

Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) will underwrite $5,000 of the $5,500 program fee; each organization pays only $500. Three people can attend for this single organization fee of $500. Utilivate is partnering with the RiverBend Growth Association with Growth Association members receiving a further discount of $200. For more information, contact RBGA president Monica Bristow at 618-467-2280.

To learn more about program details, schedule, cost, and to register call 312.558.1685 or visit https://www.utilivate.com/sep-registration

