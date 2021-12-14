ST. LOUIS - The USO Center Operations Supervisor Cary Warner at Lambert Airport in St. Louis recently accepted a $2,000 check from East Alton American Legion Commander Dave Farmer and post chaplain Phillip Stephens to support this year's service members who may be traveling home for the holidays.

Stephens said the USO provides food, bunk room, game room, lounge chairs, family room, and everyday essentials all free of charge to traveling service members.

The USO accepts any and all donations to help provide these services

To donate call 314-447-2940.