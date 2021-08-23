URBANA – Creating healthy financial habits is essential, especially for young adults who are faced with many first-time financial decisions, such as buying a home versus renting, evaluating job benefits, and developing financial plan. Building that foundation of financial knowledge and understanding how to handle personal finances takes practice.

Learn how to manage your money with confidence and prepare for life’s financial challenges in a free 10-part webinar series Get Savvy. The collaboration between University of Illinois Extension, Illinois Division of Financial and Professional Regulation, University of Illinois Student Money Managing Center, DePaul University, and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission breaks down common financial topics into practical advice to protect assets and improve long-term financial stability.

“Anyone looking to improve their money management skills will find Get Savvy webinars to be an engaging, interactive experience,” says Kathy Sweedler, Illinois Extension consumer economics educator. “Along with unbiased information, we always provide additional free resources and tools participants can explore at their convenience.”

The ongoing chat throughout each webinar allows participants to ask questions in real-time.

Register in advance at go.uillinois.edu/GetSavvyWebinars to attend any of the free online sessions. The sessions begin at noon and include the following topics:

Aug. 18: Leveraging FinTech

Sept. 15: Identify Theft & Fraud

Oct. 27: What’s Your Job Worth?

Nov. 10: Conscious Consumerism

Dec. 8: Planning for the Unforeseen

Jan. 26: Steps to Investing

Feb. 9: Money in Relationships

March 30: Financial Emergency Preparedness

April 13: Home Buying vs. Renting

May 18: Student Loan Repayment

If reasonable accommodation is needed to participate, or for more information, contact Kathy Sweedler at sweedler@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting access needs.

Watch previously recorded sessions at: go.illinois.edu/GetSavvyPlaylist.

Presenters Include: