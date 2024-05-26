



GLEN CARBON— Top canine athletes and their handlers will compete at The Sports Academy in Glen Carbon, Illinois, to vie for top honors in the USDAA® (United States Dog Agility Assn.) Central Regional Championship, May 31-June 2.

Hosted and organized by Greater St. Louis Agility Club, the Central Regional championship is a qualifying event in USDAA’s national tournament series. The culminating championship, Cynosport® Dog Agility World Games Presented by Purina® Pro Plan®, will take place in Tucson, Arizona, in November.

“The Central Regional Championship is a core competition on the USDAA calendar, identifying the sport’s top qualifiers in the region, who will advance to the year-end championships,” said Ken Tatsch, USDAA founder and president. “USDAA is the original American agility organization, having introduced the sport in the United States in the mid-1980s. Regional agility groups like the Greater St. Louis Agility Club have been the foundation of USDAA.”

The mission of the Greater St. Louis Agility Club (GSLAC) is to promote the sport of dog agility and to provide opportunities for instruction and competitive trials in the Greater St. Louis area.

The GSLAC started hosting USDAA trials in 2006. With close to 100 members today, the club organizes two USDAA trials each year in addition to offering seminars, demonstrations and Show ‘n Go’s.

“This is the club's second time hosting the Central Regional, but first time hosting the event at The Sports Academy,” said Central Regional Chair and GSLAC Treasurer Pete Cinotto. “I started hosting the Regional to hopefully get more members involved.”

Admission to the Central Regional is free for spectators. The competition runs from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

The exciting sport of dog agility showcases highly trained dogs performing against the clock over hurdles and A-frames, through tunnels, hanging tires, weave poles and even the seesaw. Easy for spectators to understand, the objective is to score the fastest time with the least penalties. Dogs of all breeds and sizes compete in various classes where obstacles are set based on the height and experience of the dog.

For more information on the event or to find out how to get involved in dog agility locally, visit https://www.usdaa.com/events/event-calendar-details.cfm?e=115122

or http://www.stlouisagility.org .

USDAA hosts 11 regional championships throughout the year featuring tournaments across four distinct series: Purina Pro Plan Grand Prix of Dog Agility®, Purina Pro Plan Dog Agility Steeplechase®, Purina Pro Plan Masters Challenge Biathlon?, and Purina Pro Plan Dog Agility Masters® Teams.

The top competitors qualify for the year-end championship Cynosport Dog Agility World Games Presented by Purina Pro Plan, which features five days of world-class canine competition. Cynosport competitors from across the nation and multiple countries will descend on the Kino Sports Complex Tucson, Arizona, November 6-10.

