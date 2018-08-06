COLLINSVILLE - Beat the heat and come out to join the US Veterans Foundation from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. for a refreshing evening at Splash City in Collinsville.

The event will feature free admission for active duty, Veterans, National Guard, First Responders, and their immediate families. There will be free tubes, free life jackets, and free parking.

A $3 donation is being asked of those who are not included in the groups listed above. All minors must be accompanied by an adult chaperone.

The entire park will be open for attendees during this private event. The park has slides, Monsoon Mountain, Crystal Creek, Leisure Pool, Oasis Lap pool, and the Aqua Climb Wall. The concession stand will be open with refreshments at establishment pricing. No outside food or beverages will be allowed inside the park.

That you to all who support the military, veterans, and our first responders.

