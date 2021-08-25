GRANITE CITY – United States Steel Corporation assisted with the start of the 2021-22 Granite City Community Unit School District #9 school year by donating water bottles and school supplies for students.

“We at U. S. Steel Granite City Works are pleased to pitch in this fall to help our local schools as they bring children back into the classroom,” said Mike Patton, U. S. Steel Granite City Works General Manager. “We understand the added challenges they are facing, and we appreciate what our school administrators and teachers bring to our community.

U. S. Steel donated 5,000 16-ounce water bottles, which were distributed to students throughout the district during the first week of school. In addition, U. S. Steel took up a collection within the company and purchased back-to-school supplies which included locks, folders, crayons, folders, notebooks, glue sticks, report covers, Kleenex, gym short and shirts.

“U. S. Steel has been a great partner and always seems to come through for us,” said GCSD Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann, Ed.S. “This generous gift allowed our students the opportunity to have water on a daily basis and not have to purchase a water bottle."

Article continues after sponsor message

GCSD9 also used a portion of the CARES Grant to retrofit drinking fountains in all buildings with bottle fillers, versus having students drinking from a fountain.

"We could not be happier with the generosity, kindness and assistance from U. S. Steel and love having such a collaborative community partner," Cann added.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.





More like this:

Related Video: