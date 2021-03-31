JERSEYVILLE - U.S. Representative for the Illinois 13th congressional district Rodney Davis was in Jerseyville Wednesday morning taking a tour of the Jersey County vaccination site at the Susnig Center.

Today was the first day that the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine was being administered at this clinic. The clinic was fully booked for vaccines on Wednesday.

“The tour was great, this was the third vaccination clinic I've been to in a week and it's a great opportunity to see what our communities are doing to get shots in the arm of people. Get out take the vaccines that are available and let's get back to normal.” Davis said."

The Jersey County Health Department reported on Tuesday that 20 percent of the county population is fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,402 of 21,847 Jersey residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Jersey County Health Department has administered 11,090 vaccine doses.

Below is how you can sign up for a shot in Jersey County.

Rep. Davis was also scheduled to visit Greene County Health Department today during a vaccination clinic.

https://www.jerseycountyhealth.org/?utm_source=riverbender

