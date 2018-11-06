COLLINSVILLE — U.S. Congressman John Shimkus (R-Ill.) released the following statement Tuesday night on his reelection in the 15th District of Illinois:

"I'm thankful to the people of the central and southern Illinois for allowing me to continue representing them in Washington, and I promise to continue doing so honestly, with passion, and with a good work ethic.

"It's an honor to serve in Congress and I pray God will continue helping me do so to the best of my ability."

In the unofficial talliest, Shimkus dominated opponent Kevin Gaither with 72 percent of the vote to 28 percent. Shimkus had an unofficial 177,682 votes to Gaither's 69,234 votes.