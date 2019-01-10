WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today was sworn in as a Member of the United States House of Representatives for the 116th Congress.

“It’s moments like this when I have to pinch myself and say, ‘Wow, I’m just a kid from Murphysboro,’” said Bost. “It’s the honor of a lifetime serving as the representative for my fellow Southern Illinoisans. Moving forward, I'm going to seek common ground with anyone - Republican or Democrat - without compromising my Southern Illinois values. I'll continue working in a bipartisan way to fight for working families, our veterans, our farmers, our steelworkers, and all residents of Southern Illinois. This is my home and I will always fight for it. Always.”

Nancy Pelosi was officially elected House Speaker this week. Sadly, it took little time to recognize that she doesn’t share my commitment to working across the aisle and finding common ground for the American people. Speaker Pelosi’s rules for this Congress reflect as much. The new rules approved by House Democrats would:

Make it much easier for the House to raise taxes;

Impose automatic debt ceiling increases for their spending plans;

Authorize Nancy Pelosi to speak for the entire House as she argues in support of Obamacare in the federal courts; and establish a special committee on climate change that will return us to the days of the disastrous Obama Administration policies.

The highest responsibility of Congress is to ensure the safety and security of our nation and the American people. It’s an embarrassment that Nancy Pelosi and other Washington Democrats would play politics and do anything to prevent securing the southern border – even if it means a prolonged government shutdown.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the Border Patrol saw a nearly 90-percent increase in the number of attempted illegal border crossings compared to the same period last year over the past two months. This is unacceptable and puts our nation’s security at risk. We need to secure the border and fund the government ASAP.

I remain hopeful that both parties will resolve this impasse, implement these common-sense border security measures, end the government shutdown, and restore certainty for working families across this country in the near future.

