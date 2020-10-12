CARBONDALE – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today provided an update on his condition after recently testing positive for COVID-19 and says he is doing well with just minor symptoms while in quarantine with his wife, Tracy, who also has COVID-19.

"Thank you for all your well wishes and prayers and text messages on social media," he said by video on Monday. "When I found out I was positive, I reached out to our staff and anyone in contact with our staff and we went on a lock down and quarantine.

"I have been doing well with just a few minor symptoms. I will be getting over it quickly and during that time following the CDC and local health department guidelines. We are still working and continue to work with virtual meetings, so we are not slowing down. Within a few weeks, things will be back to normal."

Mike Bost said his wife, Tracy, is also doing well in quarantine with him.

