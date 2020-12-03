WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) has been elected by his House Republican colleagues to serve as the lead Republican on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, tasked with setting the party’s agenda on veterans issues and leading oversight efforts of the administration. Should Republicans gain the majority in Congress in the next election, Bost would be in line to become the chairman of the full committee.

Article continues after sponsor message

“As a Marine and the father of a Marine, I can think of no greater honor than fighting for America’s veterans as the lead Republican on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee. I am grateful for the trust of my Republican colleagues and excited to follow in the footsteps of great leaders like Jeff Miller and Phil Roe,”said Bost. “We will work to implement an aggressive, pro-veteran agenda that builds upon the successes of the MISSION Act, appeals reform, and combatting veterans’ suicide. Our veterans have borne the battle in defense of our freedoms, and I view it as my mission to ensure they receive the care and services they deserve.”

“Our nation’s veterans have served their nation with distinction and courage, and they deserve leaders in Washington who will strive to meet their level of dedication,” said House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). “Mike has served his country as a Marine, and his community as a firefighter - I have no doubt that as Ranking Member of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, he will continue to lead from the front by addressing the unique challenges facing our veterans. He has a results-proven track record, which includes passing the Veterans Appeals and Modernization Act of 2017, which streamlined the appeals process, and helped to decrease the appeals backlog by 80%. I am confident Mike will be an ally to our veterans and serve as the strong leader they need who will commit to looking out for their best interests.”

“I congratulate my colleague and good friend, Rep. Bost, on being chosen by the Republican conference to serve as Ranking Member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for the 117th Congress,” said Dr. Phil Roe (R-TN), the retiring top Republican on the committee. “As a Marine veteran, Mike brings vital first-hand experience and understanding to the table and has been a fighting force for our fellow brothers and sisters in arms since joining the Committee. I have no doubt that he will continue to serve our nation’s veterans well and build on the many bipartisan accomplishments we have already made on their behalf. It has been a great honor to lead this Committee and I am proud to pass the torch to the gentleman from Illinois.”

More like this: