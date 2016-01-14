EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing has been nationally recognized, ranking among the top schools in the U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs 2016 edition.

The School experienced a nearly 25 percent jump up the list, ranking 76th for its online graduate nursing programs. Its pioneering RN to BS program was also tabbed among the nation’s top online bachelor’s programs for the first time.

“It is an honor to be recognized among the top online graduate nursing programs for the second consecutive year, and now also, among the top online RN to BS programs,” said Laura Bernaix, interim dean of the School of Nursing. “These accomplishments are testimony to the hard work and dedication of our faculty in providing a high-quality, affordable and accessible education to students in our community and throughout the region.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“The online RN to BS program continues to be a vital part of SIUE’s academic portfolio and allows the University to help increase degree completion among new student populations and in high-demand employment areas,” said Denise Cobb, interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

“The School of Nursing’s leadership team and faculty have done an amazing job of growing a dynamic online program while ensuring the quality and relevance of the degree,” Cobb continued. “They have built strong partnerships with hospital systems and community colleges to help meet the ongoing shortage of baccalaureate-prepared nurses.”

Ranking criteria included student engagement, faculty credentials and training, peer reputation, student services and technology, and admissions selectivity. Institutions accredited by either the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing or the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education were surveyed.

“SIUE strives to meet the academic and professional needs of the region through high-quality academic programming whether on-campus, off-campus or online,” Cobb added. “We will continue to leverage technology to ensure that all students have excellent learning opportunities.”

More like this: