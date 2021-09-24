ALTON - Alton Police and Alton Fire Department assisted the U.S. Marshal’s Office in an arrest on Thursday near the lunch hour in the 400 block of Ninth Street in Alton.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said Alton Police Department was called to assist the Marshal’s Office in the apprehension.

Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said his personnel assisted with a chainsaw and a ladder for the Marshal’s Office, who were looking for a man hiding in the attic of the home. The Alton Fire Department started the chainsaw and supplied the ladder, then handed the procedure off to the U.S. Marshal's Office.

After the Marshal's Office used the chainsaw to cut through the roof, it gained them immediate access to the attic, and the man was quickly apprehended.

Pulido said because the situation was a U.S. Marshal's Office case, he could not elaborate on the arrest. The U.S. Marshal's Office has not at this time released any additional information.

