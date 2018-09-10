Rantoul Mayor Charles Smith (left) and IMUA/IMEA President & CEO Kevin Gaden (far right) present the IMUA 2018 Public Service Award to U.S. Representative John Shimkus (R-15th District) in recognition of Congressman Shimkus’ efforts on behalf of municipally owned utilities. The presentation was made September 10th at the Rantoul municipal building.

U.S. Congressman John Shimkus (R-15) has been awarded the Illinois Municipal Utilities Association (IMUA) and the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency (IMEA) 2018 Public Service Award.

IMUA/IMEA President & CEO Kevin Gaden presented the award during a ceremony held on September 10 in Rantoul at the Rantoul Municipal Building. Representatives from municipal utilities were there to thank the Congressman.

Shimkus received the award in acknowledgment of his efforts to assist municipal electric utilities in resolving an electric market federal regulatory issue that would have unnecessarily cost these communities millions of dollars annually. “Congressman Shimkus took time to understand issues and concerns of the municipal utilities, and assist them in coming to a solution with a regional transmission organization,” Gaden said. “Congressman Shimkus has pursued this issue with his characteristic energy. He understands the vital role of energy markets and their interplay with community-owned and operated municipal utilities. We are very thankful for all his efforts on this matter,” he concluded.

Rantoul Mayor Charles Smith noted, “The Village of Rantoul is proud to own and operate our municipal electric utility. As members of IMUA and IMEA, we are happy to host Congressman Shimkus and appreciate his support.”

