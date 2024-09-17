ALTON - Ray Hartmann, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House in Missouri, appeared recently on "Our Daily Show!" with host C.J. Nasello to discuss his campaign against six-term incumbent Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin. Hartmann, who has a history of advocating for reproductive freedom in Missouri and co-founded the popular PBS talk show "Donnybrook" in 1987, emphasized the significance of the upcoming election.

"This is one of the most important elections of my life," Hartmann said. He criticized Donald Trump’s behavior during the recent presidential debate, noting how Vice President Kamala Harris managed to handle him. "Kamala showed us accurately he is extremely vulnerable to flattery and criticism," Hartmann remarked.

Hartmann expressed concerns about Wagner's allegiance to Trump, stating, "I believe Ann Wagner will not stand up to Donald Trump. I don’t think he is going to win, but he could win." He highlighted the stakes for Missouri's 2nd Congressional District, which he described as crucial in determining whether Republicans or Democrats will control the House.

Hartmann outlined his priorities, which include voting to restore reproductive rights through legislation and instituting an assault weapons ban. "I am a gun owner but don’t believe we need assault weapons in the streets or stores," he said.

He also spoke about his aspiration to join the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group of legislators on both sides of the aisle focused on practical solutions rather than partisan soundbites. "One of the reasons I know I can win this race is because the main issues simply aren't partisan," Hartmann stated. "Most Americans agree on the issues and are tired of political gridlock."

Reflecting on his experience with "Donnybrook," Hartmann emphasized the importance of being able to speak opinions, but not hold those against an individual. "We have argued opinions on 'Donnybrook,' but we don't make personal insults and at the end of the day, we still care about each other. I want to bring that style to Congress," he said.

In his closing remarks, Hartmann called for support in his campaign, positioning himself as a candidate committed to bipartisan cooperation and practical governance.

Ray said anyone who wished to donate to his campaign could do so by clicking the link below:

rayformo.us/0916?t=WU43jc

