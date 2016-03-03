 

A vessel and area of Lock and Dam 27 in Granite City were being worked on in quick fashion after a large fuel spill Thursday. This is a series of photos at the scene. (Photos by Dan Brannan)

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

 

 

GRANITE CITY- The U.S. Coast Guard was called out to a fuel spill on the Mississippi River on Thursday at Lock and Dam 27 in Granite City.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

The spill happened when a vehicle passing through developed a large leak and a tank with apparently 20,000 gallons of fuel poured into the Mississippi River near the lock and dam.

 

Coast Guard officials and others were on hand working to quickly clean up the situation, and at dusk were still in action. Officials closed the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 27 to work on a solution to the problem.

 

More like this:

Mar 20, 2024 - Lock And Dam In Clarksville, Mo. To Undergo Rehab Project

Jan 15, 2024 - Golden Eagle, Winfield Ferry Closed, Barges Still Navigating Through Mel Price In Alton Despite Heavy Ice

Mar 13, 2024 - Durbin Meets With Illinois Corn Growers Association

Mar 15, 2024 - Durbin Talks Illinois Water Infrastructure Projects With Rock Island Army Corps District Commander

Nov 6, 2023 - Alton's National Great Rivers Museum Celebrates 20 Years on the Mississippi

 