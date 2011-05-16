Safe Boats Save Lives



Learn the federal and state requirements for operating a vessel, and make sure your boat or personal watercraft is in compliance. Have a Vessel Safety Check performed to ensure that your vessel meets these requirements and has all the necessary safety equipment on board and in good condition.



Flotilla 3-13 of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary conduct a free Vessel Safety Check Station at Grafton Harbor on Saturday, May 21st from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.



If you will not be available at this time, you can still request to schedule a safety check for your vessel by contacting Ron South at rons1769@sbcglobal.net.



A Vessel Safety Check is a courtesy examination of your boat (Vessel) to verify the presence and condition of certain Safety Equipment required by State and the Federal regulations. The Vessel Examiner is a trained specialist and is a member of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. They will also make certain recommendations and discuss certain safety issues that will make you a safer boater. This is not a boarding or a law enforcement issue. No citations will be given as a result of any deficiencies found. We will supply you with a copy of our evaluation so that you may follow some of the suggestions given. Vessels that pass will be able to display our distinctive VSC decal. This does not exempt you from law enforcement boarding, but you can be prepared

to make this a positive encounterTo learn more about boater education, Vessel Safety Checks and other services provided by the Coast Guard Auxiliary - or if you are interested in learning how to become one of us - please visit us online at www.uscgauxflotilla3-13.org or contact us at msz@charter.net.





The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary is composed of uniformed, non-military volunteer civilians who assist the Coast Guard in all of its varied missions, except for military and direct law enforcement. These men and women can be found on the nation's waterways, in classrooms and on the dock, performing safety patrols, vessel safety examinations and public education. The 31,000 members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary donate millions of hours annually in support of Coast Guard missions.

