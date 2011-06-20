US Coast Guard Auxiliary Salutes Marine Week Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The US Coast Guard Auxiliary wishes to extend a warm welcome to the US

Marine Corps and their "Marine Week" as they come to St Louis.



Beginning Monday, June 20, Marine Week will be celebrated with events,

demonstrations and displays at several venues in and around the St Louis

Area.



The US Coast Guard Auxiliary expresses appreciation for and solidarity with

our US Marines, and we encourage those in the vicinity to participate in

some way in Marine Week. It is a great privilege for Metro St Louis to play

host to this significant event.



The Marines motto is SEMPER FIDELIS, "Ever Faithful". The Coast Guard and Auxiliary motto is "SEMPER PARATUS", "Always Ready". As we welcome the Marines and Marine Week to St Louis, the Coast Guard Auxiliary honors, thanks, and salutes the US Marines with a hearty "SEMPER FI!"





The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary is composed of uniformed, non-military volunteer civilians who assist the Coast Guard in all of its varied missions, except for military and direct law enforcement. These men and women can be found on the nation's waterways, in classrooms and on the dock, performing safety patrols, vessel safety examinations and public education. The 31,000 members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary donate millions of hours annually in support of Coast Guard missions.