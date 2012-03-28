Boater Education Saves Lives

Missouri's Mandatory Boater Education Law requires that every Missouri resident born after January 1, 1984 who operates a vessel on Missouri lakes must carry a boating safety identification card issued by the State Water Patrol and a valid photo ID. This includes personal watercraft like

Jet-Skis. The Boating Safety ID Card indicates successful completion of a boating safety education course. Illinois and many other states have similar requirements

Flotilla 3-13 of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary will be offering the "About Boating Safety" course at Grafton Harbor this spring. The course runs on 2 consecutive Saturdays from 9:00 AM till 1:00 PM. The next class begins April 28, and concludes on May 5.

Article continues after sponsor message

Successful completion of this course will not only earn the Boating Safety ID Card, but will also give you invaluable information which will help you to remain safe on the water. Whether you are required by law to take the course or not, Boating Safety Education will help you be a better, safer

boater. Insurers recognize this and most offer a discount on your insurance for completing the course.

Course Preregistration is necessary. Sign up or for more information by dropping by the harbor, or calling Jan at 618-786-7678 or by contacting Mark via e-mail msz@charter.net or cell phone number 314-803-7044.

To learn more about boater education, Vessel Safety Checks and other services provided by the Coast Guard Auxiliary - or if you are interested in learning how to become one of us - please visit us online at http://www.uscgauxflotilla3-13.org or contact us at msz@charter.net.

The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary is composed of uniformed, non-military volunteer civilians who assist the Coast Guard in all of its varied missions, except for military and direct law enforcement. These men and women can be found on the nation's waterways, in classrooms and on the dock, performing safety patrols, vessel safety examinations and public education. The 31,000 members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary donate millions of hours annually in support of Coast Guard missions.

More like this: