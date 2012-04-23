A Four-Year Leadership Training Program Produced by the U.S. Chamber

WASHINGTON D.C. — Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, announced today that Monica Bristow of the RiverBend Growth Association has been awarded a Regent Scholarship. Given to 102 professionals across the country, the Regent Scholarships recognize each recipient for their involvement in industry professional organizations, community service, and professional background.

“Regent scholarships offer executives the opportunity to attend Institute and learn about emerging industry trends, expand their organizations’ influence, and grow their peer network,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, vice president of Institute for Organization Management, U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “We are pleased to help these talented professionals advance their careers and organizations.”

Since 1921, chambers of commerce, associations, and other nonprofits have used the U.S. Chamber’s Institute program as a training platform for the professional development of their top talent. Institute’s curriculum consists of four, weeklong sessions at five different university locations throughout the country. Participants receive training in leadership, organization management competencies, as well as targeted curriculum in membership, technology, and financial management. To learn more about Institute for Organization Management, visit www.uschamber.com/institute.

Bristow will attend one of Institute’s five sites in 2012. At the completion of the four-year curriculum, she will receive the IOM recognition, signifying completion of 96 hours of course instruction in nonprofit management. In addition, all credit hours earned through Institute may be applied toward the Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) industry certification.

“We are delighted to award these aspiring professionals with scholarships to help their careers and organizations,” said G. Daniel Hearn, IOM, CCE, chairman of the Institute National Board of Trustees, and President and CEO of the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce. “These individuals are dedicated to the industry and make a positive contribution to their organizations and communities.”

Institute is a 501(c) (3) affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and is the premier nonprofit professional development program for association and chamber professionals, fostering individual growth through interactive learning and networking opportunities.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world's largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.

