Smartphone Users Are Invited To Learn More About How To Use Their Devices

ST. LOUIS, July 8, 2011… With a recent study showing a nearly 80 percent increase in smartphone shipments from a year ago, there are plenty of first-time smartphone users who may want a little help figuring out everything their advanced devices have to offer. U.S. Cellular (NYSE: USM) is hosting a free workshop on Saturday, July 16 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at 1837 Homer Adams Pkwy. in Alton to guide attendees through all of the features and functions of their Android™-powered, Windows® Phone and BlackBerry® devices that can enhance their lives. All questions are welcome from current and potential smartphone users, and attendees don’t have to be a U.S. Cellular customer.

“Smartphones keep customers connected and organized on-the-go by making it easy to stay on top of schedules and keep in touch with the people and information that is important to them,” said Micah Mayfield, store manager for U.S. Cellular. “Customers who switch to U.S. Cellular enjoy many benefits such as new phones faster without continuously signing contracts, Battery Swap and Overage Protection and join the happiest customers in wireless.”

Device Workshops are helpful for anyone who wants to make sure they are getting the most out of their handsets. Associates will answer questions and demonstrate common features such as e-mail access, web browsing, calendar synchronization, browsing for apps and how the device can be personalized to fit their lifestyles. Attendees can also learn about U.S. Cellular’s high-speed nationwide network, which has the highest call quality and network satisfaction of any national carrier

Several of U.S. Cellular’s value-packed national plans are a perfect fit for smartphone users. The $79.99 Primary Plus Plan is the best value in wireless and offers 5GB of data with unlimited text, picture and video messaging. The plan also comes with 450 voice minutes with free incoming calls, free nights and weekends and free mobile-to-mobile calls. A family of four who switches to U.S. Cellular can save more than $1,000 a year with the company’s Premium Plus family plan, which includes unlimited minutes and messaging with 5 GB of data per line.

The Device Workshop is being offered each month at U.S. Cellular retail stores across the St. Louis area. All smartphone accessories will be 25 percent off. The next device workshop is scheduled for August 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. To learn more about these workshops, please contact your local U.S. Cellular store.

